Super 6: Thommo expects Brentford's formidable home form to continue

Thommo is expecting Wayne Rooney and Derby County to nick a point at Swansea, but who else is he backing

I think Brentford are probably the form team out of the top six at the moment. Middlesbrough have improved, which Jonathan Woodgate will be happy with. You feel as though Brentford are on the march and I cannot see anything other than a home win.

A healthy 29.8 per cent of Super 6 players have agreed with Thommo and opted for a 2-0 home win for Thomas Frank's side, with 81 per cent tipping them for the three points at Griffin Park.

Swansea have levelled out now after their early season start. It is a big game for Swansea and they will turn up with the Wayne Rooney factor coming into play once again. Derby come into this having stuffed Stoke 4-0 in their last league outing, while booking a date with Manchester United in the FA Cup after dispatching Northampton through the week. It will be a decent game but I cannot separate them.

Despite Derby scoring four goals in their last two matches in all competitions, only 36 per cent of Super 6 entrants are backing them for victory at the Liberty Stadium. Although this is the case, 35 per cent are sitting on the fence, with 29 per cent predicting a home win.

Scott Parker has done really well with Fulham - he has not shouted from the rooftops but just quietly gone about his business, ticking along nicely. I would like to think Parker is hoping that the timing of this run will prove to be spot on in the context of the promotion race. Early form does not count for an awful lot. Fulham will be in the shake-up come the end of the season. It is a tough test for Blackburn and they will relish it, but the away side will have too much.

Over 23 per cent of Super 6 competitors are hoping for Fulham to win and keep a clean sheet at Ewood Park, while over a third of players are backing the same scoreline as Thommo.

This is a tight one to call. There has been an improvement under Michael O'Neill for Stoke, but he will demand a response from his players following the drubbing at Derby. I think he will get just that, and this improvement will continue with a slight home win for Stoke.

A hefty 67 per cent of Super 6 entrants are backing Stoke to return to winning ways. A win over their opponents will take them above Charlton in the Championship table.

I think Luton look doomed. They have found it to be a very difficult season. Cardiff would have expected to be a little bit higher in the table than what they are currently. They seem to be going through a transitional period at the minute, but I think they should have enough to get the job done here. Luton will give it a good go, but Cardiff should have too much firepower.

Perhaps surprisingly, 71 per cent of Super 6 contestants are expecting a routine win for Cardiff against a Luton side which sits at the foot of the table.

You can't go with Hull at the minute. With losing Jarrod Bowen, it is going to be hard. He was the go-to man along with Kamil Grosicki - the goals and assists they got between them was phenomenal. You do fear for them if they continue to lose. Although Hull have lost their last four, Reading have not won in five, which makes for an interesting contest. Reading will be on a high from their win on penalties against Cardiff and this could spur them on to victory.

It may not be unlucky for some, if you are one of the 13 per cent who are hoping for Hull to steal all three points from their clash with Reading?