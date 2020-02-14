Soccer AM's Tubes and Smithy surprise Man Utd super fan

Tubes and Smithy gave super fan Brian the star treatment at Old Trafford, courtesy of Hankook Tyres

Football fans’ commitment through thick and thin often goes unnoticed - but not anymore. Hankook Tyres have teamed up with Sky Sports to reward an unsung hero of the game in the latest edition of the Driving Emotion series.

Soccer AM duo Tubes and Smithy travelled to Old Trafford to give super fan Brian the star treatment at the home of his beloved Manchester United.

The trio stopped off at an iconic location to check out the United memorabilia which adorns its walls, before heading to Old Trafford where the lucky winner was given a few more surprises.

Brian watched on as United beat AZ Alkmaar 4-0 with a stellar performance, before ending his once in a lifetime experience with a night in a five-star hotel, all courtesy of Hankook Tyres.

Head to www.skysports.com/drivingemotion to see Brian's big day at the Theatre of Dreams!