Kaka gets nutmegged during Hackney kickabout

Kaka recovered from being nutmegged to score a stunning goal during a shock appearance in a six-a-side match in Hackney, east London.

The Brazilian legend was helping out a local team after Adidas introduced "Rent-a-Pred" to aid teams who are missing a player.

2 Goals, 2 assists & yes I got nutmegged 🤷🏻‍♂ - great day in London. @adidasUK #Predator pic.twitter.com/JursyGf39D — Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner joined Reach Out FC on a one-game deal and can now name Haggerston School alongside his home grounds with the San Siro and the Bernabeu.

After being nutmegged by one player, Kaka accepted his fate graciously before scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 4-2 win.

One of his goals was a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner after ignoring calls from a team-mate to 'cut back'.

Kaka ended his career in 2017 at MLS franchise Orlando City after an illustrious career which saw him win Serie A, La Liga and the Champions League during his spells with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Kaka was taking part in Adidas' 'Rent-A-Pred' campaign, which saw 'ringers' help London footballers in need of an extra player for their team.