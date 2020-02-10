Sky Sports EFL Podcast: The Championship promotion race tightens

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we take a look at all the latest action from the Championship, League One and League Two. Derby striker Martyn Waghorn takes Ten To Tackle, and James Coppinger discusses his mental health story for the EFL's Heads Up awareness campaign

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, we take a look at the big results from the weekend, including wins for West Brom, Fulham and Brentford, while Nottingham Forest got back on track with victory over Leeds.

We then speak to Derby striker Martyn Waghorn after his side won again - as he takes Ten To Tackle - and Jonathan Oakes sits down with James Coppinger to discuss his mental health story for the EFL's Heads Up awareness campaign.

Attention then turns to League One, with Rotherham, Peterborough and Portsmouth among the sides to impress, and Ipswich and Oxford slipping again; and League Two after Stuart McCall returned to Bradford with a draw, another win for Crewe, and whether Salford's January signings can fire them into the play-offs.

You can subscribe via the links above, or via your regular podcast provider if you search for 'Sky EFL'.