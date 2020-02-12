Leeds' Adam Forshaw likely to miss rest of season due to hip surgery

Adam Forshaw will travel to America for hip surgery

Adam Forshaw's season is likely to be over after Leeds made the decision to send the midfielder to America for hip surgery.

The 28-year-old will be operated on by Dr Mark Philippon, who is renowned for performing hip surgery on high-level athletes, at the Steadman Clinic in Colorado.

Forshaw has not played since Leeds' 1-0 defeat at Charlton on September 28.

A Leeds statement read: "Forshaw and the medical team at Leeds have explored every possible alternative action to try and get the influential midfielder back to fitness to help his team-mates as we approach the final stage of the campaign.

"Unfortunately all parties have now decided the time has come for Adam to go under the knife to allow him to return in time for pre-season."

Forshaw will miss the remaining 14 games of the Championship season as Leeds - who are second in the table - bid to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.