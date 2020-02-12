Women's Super League: Manchester City and Chelsea stay in title hunt with victories

Gemma Bonner of Manchester City celebrates with team-mates

Manchester City broke the record for the most consecutive home wins in Women's Super League history with a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Bristol City in their first game since the departure of manager Nick Cushing.

Gemma Bonner's left-footed shot after just two minutes earned City an 11th consecutive home win.

Cushing departed to join MLS side New York City as an assistant after six years in charge, with Alan Mahon taking over on an interim basis.

His reign got off to a perfect start as Caroline Weir picked out Bonner with a pinpoint free-kick following a foul on Demi Stokes by Bristol City's Yana Daniels. Bonner guided the ball past Sophie Baggaley and into the back of the net from 10 yards out.

The Robins stay bottom of the table with only one win in 13 games, while City remain just one point above second-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand at the top of the WSL table.

Chelsea continue winning streak

Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates with Magdalena Eriksson

Chelsea continued their winning streak by defeating Birmingham 2-0 at Kingsmeadow courtesy of goals from Guro Reiten and Bethany England.

Jonna Andersson's low cross into the box a minute from the break hit several players before finding Reiten who simply had to tap it over the line, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead at half-time.

England put Chelsea 2-0 up in the 58th minute with a right-footed strike assisted by Erin Cuthbert's pinpoint through ball.

The Blues' striker almost made it 3-0 when hitting the woodwork 75 minutes in. England's goal took her WSL tally to 13 for the season, only one behind Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, as Chelsea claimed an eighth consecutive win in all competitions.

Brianna Visalli and Rachel Williams - celebrating her 100th WSL appearance - caused several problems for the Blues at times with their link-up play out wide, but it was not enough to get the visitors on the scoresheet.

Chelsea's win kept them second in the table, a point below Manchester City, who they face next in the WSL on February 23 at the Academy Stadium.

Reading fourth after win

Jade Moore was on target for Reading

Jade Moore and Brooke Chaplen scored as Reading won 2-0 against West Ham in a mid-table clash at Adams Park.

Moore put Reading ahead in the 24th minute with a headed effort finding the corner of the net.

A clever free-kick routine saw Amalie Eikeland nod the ball towards the midfielder who opened the scoring for the hosts.

The Royals came close to doubling their lead just a minute before half-time with Remi Allen's effort going agonisingly wide as the visitors were unable to respond in the first half.

Chaplen scored the second goal for Reading in the 63rd minute to wrap up the win.

An incredible run from the halfway line saw Chaplen hold off two defenders, slotting the ball coolly into the back of the net.

The win saw Reading keep up their run of maximum points at home to move into fourth in the table while West Ham lie eighth.

Spurs fight back for draw

Emma Mitchell of Tottenham celebrates with Ria Percival

Tottenham fought back to draw 2-2 with Everton at The Hive in a feisty game that saw Spurs winger Rosella Ayane sent off in the second half.

Goals from Chloe Kelly and Inessa Kaagman looked to have put Everton in control but Spurs hit back through substitute Angela Addison and Emma Mitchell.

Rianna Dean hit the post on the half-hour mark and Tottenham were punished just a minute later when Kaagman rolled the ball across the box to Kelly, who hit her shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

Everton got their second goal after 57 minutes when Kaagman finished well from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Spurs rallied and found the net in the 67th minute when Ria Percival's cross from the right was headed home by Addison.

Kelly was then on the end of a crunching challenge from Ashleigh Neville, and a tussle in the Everton half a minute later saw Spurs winger Ayane receive a straight red for kicking out.

Moments later, Mitchell stepped up to convert an excellent free-kick into the top right-hand corner from 30 yards to bring Spurs level.

Brighton secure home point

Aileen Whelan scored Brighton's equaliser

Aileen Whelan's equaliser secured Brighton a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United despite an early own goal by goalkeeper Megan Walsh.

It was a fast start at the People's Pension Stadium, with United taking the lead after just 15 seconds thanks to a deflected cross from 18-year-old Lauren James, which forced an own goal from Walsh.

In the 44th minute, Brighton's top scorer Whelan built on some excellent work from Kayleigh Green to net her fifth goal of the season with a header.

Brighton created a number of dangerous opportunities in the second half, and it was only Mary Earps' quick reactions that ensured Manchester United were able to earn a point.