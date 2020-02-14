Super 6: Home Comfort for Cottagers?

Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions ahead of the weekend's action. Will you land the £250k?

Phil Thompson has made his Super 6 selections for Saturday's Championship games. Predict all six scorelines to win £250,000...

Thommo is expecting Leeds to get back on track and Fulham to cement their promotion charge, but who else is he backing and what are you tipping in the free-to-play game? There's £250,000 for the taking so get your scores in now!

Leeds 2-1 Bristol City (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Captain Liam Cooper fired in Leeds' equaliser at Griffin Park

It was always going to be a tricky one at Brentford. Not only did Leeds get a point, it was a big confidence booster. They had chances to win it, as well as seeing a lot of the ball, but coming through that unscathed will have done them some good. Bristol City are a strange side. They have been on a run as of late but do show some inconsistencies, like the loss at home to Birmingham. It will be a big game, but I am expecting Leeds to kick on. They will be feeling good after the Brentford game.

Super stat: Seven Heaven?

Bristol City moved within three points of the automatic promotion places, and their opponents on Saturday, with a 3-2 win against Derby on Wednesday. Only seven per cent of Super 6 players are backing Lee Johnson's side to leave Elland Road with three points. Play for free.

Aleksandar Mitrovic nets his 21st goal of the season against Millwall

I watched the Fulham game against Blackburn. It was not great, they do not look as though they will score a bag of goals, despite having one of the most prolific strikers in the EFL Championship in Aleksandar Mitrovic. That being said, it will be a comfortable win. I also think they will score a fair amount in this one against a struggling Barnsley side.

Super stat: Home Comfort for Cottagers?

A staggering 40.4 per cent of Super 6 players have backed a 2-0 Fulham win in Saturday's round, while 93 per cent are expecting the hosts to pick up three points. What score will take your fancy, with £250k at stake? Play for free.

Birmingham are doing well at the minute. It is a tough one for Brentford as the hosts are on a fine run. It can be a difficult place to go, especially if they are full of confidence. Brentford, after the draw with Leeds, may have lost some of their confidence. They went in flying and expecting to win, but came away with a 1-1 draw, which was a struggle in itself. I think this will be the same outcome here.

Super stat: Play it Safe!

A quarter of Super 6 players have agreed with Thommo and are predicting a 1-1 draw at St Andrew's, but could high-flying Brentford turn it on and claim the victory? A healthy 48 per cent of entrants think so. Play for free.

I still think there is something about Middlesbrough. I feel that Jonathan Woodgate is slowly turning them into a decent team. With the home advantage, it will be too tough for Luton. They earned a great result against Sheffield Wednesday but their form has been horrendous, reflected in their league position.

Super stat: To Dare is To Do?

An impressive win against Sheffield Wednesday left Luton seven points adrift of safety. A mere four per cent of Super 6 competitors are backing them to make it two on the spin at Middlesbrough. Will you too go against the grain, with £250k up for grabs?

Can Wayne Rooney inspire his side to victory?

Both teams need a win to boost the morale, and desperately so. I do not know what to make of Derby at the moment. Their results have fluctuated, with the 3-2 win at Swansea followed by a 3-2 loss at Bristol City. You do not know what you will get with them. Huddersfield are so hit-and-miss, showing little consistency which has made up the story of their campaign. Derby should be looking at this to get back on track.

Super stat: Rooney to Bounce Back?

Derby suffered a blow to Bristol City on Wednesday, yet 83 per cent of Super 6 players are hoping that they compound more misery on Huddersfield, who hang just five points above the relegation zone. Play for free.

I think Preston are playing superbly at the minute. They would give anyone a game the way they have been performing. They went to Wigan and got the result, followed by a fine display at Stoke, two places where it is difficult to pick up results. Millwall will always cause trouble and this will be a stern test, but Preston are flying and will do the job again here.

Super stat: Super 6!

Preston are unbeaten in six EFL Championship matches as they sit in sixth and only three points away from an automatic promotion spot. Their form is reflected in the predictions, with 64 per cent of Super 6 players backing them to cruise to victory. Play for free.