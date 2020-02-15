Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Storm Dennis: Matches postponed as heavy rain and high winds lash the United Kingdom

Last Updated: 15/02/20 1:04pm

Rain and high winds from Storm Dennis causing postponements
Rain and high winds from Storm Dennis causing postponements

Details of games called off on Saturday across England and Scotland as Storm Dennis hits the country.

League One

Rochdale vs Tranmere Rovers

Scottish Premiership

Motherwell vs St Mirren
Rangers vs Livingston

Scottish Championship

Ayr United vs Morton

Scottish League Two

Brechin City vs Annan Athletic

National League

AFC Fylde vs Maidenhead United
Aldershot Town vs Boreham Wood
Barnet vs Harrogate Town
Barrow vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Eastleigh vs Dover Athletic
FC Halifax Town vs Sutton United
Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool United
Wrexham vs Torquay United
Yeovil Town vs Chesterfield

Trending

©2020 Sky UK