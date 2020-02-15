Storm Dennis: Matches postponed as heavy rain and high winds lash the United Kingdom
Last Updated: 15/02/20 1:04pm
Details of games called off on Saturday across England and Scotland as Storm Dennis hits the country.
League One
Rochdale vs Tranmere Rovers
Scottish Premiership
Motherwell vs St Mirren
Rangers vs Livingston
Scottish Championship
Ayr United vs Morton
Scottish League Two
Brechin City vs Annan Athletic
National League
AFC Fylde vs Maidenhead United
Aldershot Town vs Boreham Wood
Barnet vs Harrogate Town
Barrow vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Eastleigh vs Dover Athletic
FC Halifax Town vs Sutton United
Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool United
Wrexham vs Torquay United
Yeovil Town vs Chesterfield