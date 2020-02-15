Storm Dennis: Matches postponed as heavy rain and high winds lash the United Kingdom

Rain and high winds from Storm Dennis causing postponements

Details of games called off on Saturday across England and Scotland as Storm Dennis hits the country.

League One

Rochdale vs Tranmere Rovers

Scottish Premiership

Motherwell vs St Mirren

Rangers vs Livingston

Scottish Championship

Ayr United vs Morton

Scottish League Two

Brechin City vs Annan Athletic

National League

AFC Fylde vs Maidenhead United

Aldershot Town vs Boreham Wood

Barnet vs Harrogate Town

Barrow vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Eastleigh vs Dover Athletic

FC Halifax Town vs Sutton United

Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool United

Wrexham vs Torquay United

Yeovil Town vs Chesterfield