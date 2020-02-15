Football News

Scottish round-up: Hearts held by Hamilton, Billy McKay equaliser saves Ross County

Last Updated: 15/02/20 7:51pm

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel
Hearts manager Daniel Stendel

Craig Halkett's late header salvaged a point for Hearts in a 2-2 draw with Hamilton in the battle of the bottom two at Tynecastle.

Marios Ogkmpoe put Accies 2-0 ahead early in the game, but the visitors then lost Jamie Hamilton - sent off for a deliberate handball with almost 70 minutes still to play.

Hearts got one back early in the second half through Jamie Walker and, after relentless pressure, drew level three minutes from time.

The result maintains Hamilton's one-point advantage over Hearts at the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In the day's only other game, Billy McKay rescued a point for Ross County as they claimed a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Stevie May's sixth goal of the season since returning to Saints in the summer looked like pushing the Staggies nearer to the drop zone.

But a dramatic late leveller from McKay in the fourth minute of stoppage time rescued a point for the hosts.

