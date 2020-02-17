Harry Gregg: Former Manchester United goalkeeper dies aged 87

Harry Gregg made 247 appearances for Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

Gregg was part of United's 'Busby Babes' and has been referred to as the 'Hero of Munich' for rescuing survivors of the 1958 Munich air disaster, in which 23 people were killed.

He rescued United team-mates Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet from the BEA Flight 609, as well as a 20-month old baby and her badly injured, pregnant mother.

"It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE," a message on the Harry Gregg Foundation Facebook page said.

"Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Sir Alex Ferguson joined Gregg at a Harry Gregg testimonial match between an Irish League XI and a Manchester United XI at Windsor Park in 2012

1:39 Harry Gregg will be remembered as an inspiration on and off the pitch, says Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour Harry Gregg will be remembered as an inspiration on and off the pitch, says Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour

"The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks. To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family.

"Details of his funeral arrangement will be issued in the next few days.

"We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time.

"Never to be forgotten!"

It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/5kjlpn5Wqm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2020

💚 A legend of the game and a brave, selfless giant of a man. RIP, Harry Gregg #GAWA pic.twitter.com/uAfy2OcnYc — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) February 17, 2020

Gregg joined United from Doncaster in 1957 for £23,000, which at the time was a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, and ended up making 247 appearances for the club.

He played in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after the Munich tragedy.

Harry Gregg RIP ❤️🙏 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 17, 2020

"It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE," a Manchester United statement said on Monday.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry's family and friends."

He also won 25 caps for Northern Ireland, playing at the 1958 World Cup - where he was named goalkeeper of the tournament.