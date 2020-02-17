Moussa Marega's Porto team-mates didn't have his back, says Shaun Wright-Phillips

0:41 Porto's players failed to show solidarity with Moussa Marega by trying to stop the forward from leaving the field after he was allegedly racially abused, says Shaun Wright-Phillips Porto's players failed to show solidarity with Moussa Marega by trying to stop the forward from leaving the field after he was allegedly racially abused, says Shaun Wright-Phillips

Porto's players failed to show solidarity with Moussa Marega by trying to stop the forward from leaving the field after he was allegedly racially abused, says Shaun Wright-Phillips.

The Mali international walked off the pitch during the second half of Porto's 2-1 win at Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday in reaction to his treatment by the home fans.

However, several of his team-mates tried to restrain him, with the game being held up for three minutes before Marega was finally able to leave the field.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wright-Phillips slammed the behaviour of the Porto players, saying: "I think it was disgusting to be honest with you.

"For me personally, if I walk on the field with my team-mates, I'm willing to put my body on the line and my faith in them. I would want nothing less in return.

"If that had happened and I felt the need to walk off the pitch, I would hope my team-mates had my back. But they seemed to not, which was pretty hurtful to see, especially for him.

"I can imagine how alone he would have felt at that moment in time."

Marega, who also had objects thrown towards him from the crowd during the game, took to social media after the match to describe those abusing him as "idiots".

He also sarcastically thanked the referee "for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I defend my skin colour".

He added: "I hope I never find you on a football field again. You are a shame."

A Porto statement said they fully support Marega's actions and called for a strong penalty against Guimaraes, who say they will investigate the incident and punish those responsible.

The Portuguese league also responded, saying: "Liga Portugal will do everything so that this, and all episodes of racism, do not go unpunished."

Wright-Phillips called for a strong punishment to be handed to Vitoria, saying: "The punishment needs to come down harder.

"I feel like they just get a slap on the wrist and they just laugh about it, and then in a few weeks it will just happen again. So until it gets punished properly, I just feel like it's going to still keep happening."