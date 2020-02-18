Scotland: Uncapped Martha Thomas and Sam Kerr named in Pinatar Cup squad

Sam Kerr (left) has received her first Scotland call-up

Uncapped duo Martha Thomas and Sam Kerr have been included in Scotland’s 24-strong squad for the Pinatar Cup.

It is West Ham forward Thomas' second call-up - she previously withdrew injured before the Euro 2021 qualifying win in Albania in November 2019.

Midfielder Kerr's (not to be confused with the Australia international and Chelsea star of the same name) inclusion comes after she helped Glasgow City to the Scottish Women's Premier League title last season - their 13th in a row.

Scotland will play Ukraine, Iceland and Northern Ireland in the Pinatar Cup, which takes place in Spain next month.

It will serve as preparation for Shelley Kerr's side's Euro 2021 qualifying matches against Portugal, Albania and Finland.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Rangers FC); Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City); Jen Beattie (Arsenal); Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals); Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham ); Sophie Howard (Reading); Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City); Emma Mitchell (Tottenham Women); Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United); Rachael Boyle (Hibernian); Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City); Lucy Graham (Everton); Sam Kerr (Glasgow City); Christie Murray (Liverpool); Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea); Claire Emslie (Melbourne City); Lisa Evans (Arsenal); Abbi Grant (Birmingham City); Jane Ross (Manchester United); Martha Thomas (West Ham )