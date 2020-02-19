England U21s to compete in Toulon 2020

The last time England won the Toulon Tournament was in 2018

England U21s will take part in the Toulon Tournament this summer.

England manager Aidy Boothroyd will take a squad to the south of France in June, the Football Association has announced.

England have won the competition three times in the last four years, with Boothroyd's side last lifting the trophy in 2018.

Boothroyd said: "This tournament is a really important one for our players and their international development.

"It's a unique opportunity at this age group to play global opposition and the different styles of play that they'd face at senior level.

"It's also useful in replicating the challenges and schedule of major tournament football, with really competitive games and quick turnaround between matches.

England have won the Toulon Tournment three times under Boothroyd since his appointment in 2016

"As the tournament has an U23 age limit because it is an Olympics year, we'll be facing older players.

"Though we'll be taking an U21 squad, as ultimately our overall aim is to qualify for and do well at next summer's Euros, it'll be valuable learning in testing themselves against older players."

The Young Lions' fixtures for Toulon are yet to be confirmed but they face Andorra and Turkey in their European U21 Championships qualifying campaign next month.

They host Andorra at Stoke on Thursday, March 26 and welcome Turkey to Turf Moor on Monday, March 30.

England are top of Group Three after four wins in four.