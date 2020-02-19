Alan Hutton: Former Rangers, Tottenham and Aston Villa right-back announces retirement

Alan Hutton has called it a day, less than a year after leaving Aston Villa

Former Rangers and Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Hutton started his career at Rangers where he made his debut in 2002 and went on to win a Scottish title with the Glasgow giants.

He joined Tottenham in January 2008, winning the League Cup that season, before a move to Aston Villa in 2011 where he made 201 appearances before being released last year after Villa clinched promotion back to the Premier League.

Alan Hutton celebrates for Rangers

Hutton also won 50 Scotland caps between 2007 and 2016 and enjoyed loan spells at Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Real Mallorca and Bolton at various periods in his career..

"I have come to the conclusion that I am going to retire from football," Hutton told talkSPORT. "Obviously, it has been a really difficult decision that I've had to make. I've taken my time and thought about it a lot.

"It's been difficult, but I think for me moving forward it is the right thing. I could have played on, I had opportunities to play on, but nothing that really worked out for me and my family, if I am honest.

"It's a sad moment for myself, but I think it is the right one overall. It has been such a big part of my life since I was six or seven. It has been a long journey, I've thoroughly enjoyed it.

Alan Hutton celebrates victory in the 2008 League Cup final

"I've had some amazing moments, I've had some not so good moments, but it has given me everything I've got, and I am really thankful for that."

Rangers, Villa and the Scotland national team paid tributes to Hutton.

Rangers tweeted: "Alan Hutton, congratulations on a great career. The former Rangers right-back today announced his retirement from football."

Hutton won 50 Scotland caps

Villa tweeted: "Wishing Alan Hutton all the best in his retirement. Congratulations on a fantastic career, Hutts!"

And the Scotland national team account tweeted: "Wishing all the best to Alan Hutton, who has today announced his retirement from football. Alan won 50 caps for Scotland, earning a place on the Roll of Honour. Enjoy retirement, Alan."