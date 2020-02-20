Offside rule proposals: Burnley manager Sean Dyche disagrees with potential change to laws

Sean Dyche doesn't agree with changing the offside rule

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he does not agree with proposals to change the offside law under VAR.

The former Burnley boss has no problem with the current law and does not believe changing it will benefit the game.

Arsene Wenger, FIFA chief of global football development, proposed a law change which benefits the attacking player.

Under the former Arsenal manager's proposal, a player would be deemed onside if any part of their body is level or behind the last defender.

Earlier this month it was also reported that Premier League clubs wanted players to be given a 10 centimetre leeway.

Dyche said: "If you are offside you are offside. If a line says you are offside, you are offside. If it's 10cm, people will say 'It's a joke it should be 11cm'. What are you going to do just keep moving it backwards and forwards?

Sean Dyche thinks other aspects of VAR need changing

"You have to draw the line somewhere. I just think get on with it.

"There's other parts of VAR, which I'm a big fan of, which could be streamlined. Where decisions need a bit more balance where one referee will give something and another won't. We need to find a lot more balanced view of that.

"The offside for me, I would leave it alone. If you are offside you are offside."

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) ruled out Wenger's proposed changes to the offside law in time for this summer's European Championships.