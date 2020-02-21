Bury AFC to start next season in 10th tier of English football

Bury were expelled from the Football League back in August

Bury AFC, the phoenix club launched after Bury's expulsion from the Football League, will begin life next season in the 10th tier of English football.

The North West Counties Football League has approved an application from Bury AFC for them to join the league next season.

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August after failing to secure new ownership when a last-gasp takeover bid collapsed.

🔵⚪️ CONFIRMED: BURY AFC ⚪️🔵#BuryAFC are listed below for inclusion @nwcfl for 2020/21.



This confirms our belief that we are the only team currently with an application in to play football in Bury next season.



BRING. IT. ON. 👊#FridayFeeling#WeWillBeBack#phoenixrises https://t.co/FuUQbardMf — Bury AFC (@OfficialBuryAFC) February 21, 2020

On Friday, the NWCFL confirmed that 11 clubs had applied for promotion to Step 6 (ninth and 10th tier) providing they meet the entry ground grade H criteria by March 31.

Nine of those clubs must finish in the top five of their respective Step 7 competitions, however, new clubs Bury AFC and FC Isle of Man have been listed for inclusion to join the league.

A message posted on Bury AFC's Twitter account read: "Bury AFC are listed below for inclusion (to the) North West Counties Football League for 2020/21.

"This confirms our belief that we are the only team currently with an application in to play football in Bury next season. BRING. IT. ON."

Bury defaulted on a plan to help settle their outstanding debts earlier this month, meaning the club are now facing liquidation.

Creditors approved a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposal last July which would have reimbursed the club's football creditors, including HMRC.

The club had until February 11 to pay the CVA, which was in place when the club was a member of the Football League - but Steven Wiseglass, the administrator that set up the agreement, confirmed it was defaulted three days later.