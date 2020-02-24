Championship football live: Watch every midweek match live on Sky Sports
All 12 Championship matches are live on Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Find out how to watch each game here...
Last Updated: 24/02/20 3:42pm
Watch all 12 Sky Bet Championship matches live on Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Every game will be available to watch across Sky Sports, either on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Action or the Sky Sports Football Red Button.
Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
On Tuesday night, Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm (kick-off 7.45pm). The other four games are live on Red Button and the Sky Sports app from five minutes before they kick-off.
- Cardiff vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports app
- Huddersfield vs Bristol City (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Luton vs Brentford (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- QPR vs Derby (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- West Brom vs Preston (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
On Wednesday night, Millwall vs Birmingham is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm (kick-off 7.45pm) and Middlesbrough vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm (kick-off 7.45pm). The other five games are live on Red Button and Sky Sports app from five minutes before they kick-off.
- Blackburn vs Stoke (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Fulham vs Swansea (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Hull vs Barnsley (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Middlesbrough vs Leeds (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Millwall vs Birmingham (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports app
- Sheff Wed vs Charlton (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
- Reading vs Wigan (8pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All 12 games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.
Midweek matches are only available through these channels and cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.
Please note: we can only show rescheduled or displaced midweek games on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.