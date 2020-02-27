Alan Pardew confronted by ADO Den Haag fans amid poor form

Alan Pardew has just one win since joining ADO Den Haag

Alan Pardew and his ADO Den Haag players were confronted by a group of supporters protesting against the club's poor form at training on Wednesday.

Approximately 10 fans of the struggling Dutch club made their way onto the training pitch, where talks with Pardew are said to have gone smoothly.

Den Haag are winless in their last five matches - a run of form that sees them lie 17th in the Eredivisie, one place off bottom.

Pardew and his assistant Chris Powell were given a warm welcome by Den Haag fans after arriving in December

Pardew's only win since making the move to the Netherlands came in his first game in charge - a 2-0 victory over bottom-placed side RKC Waalwijk.

Den Haag chief executive Mo Hamdi told Sky Sports News: "ADO Den Haag has one of the most loyal groups of fans in the Netherlands. They are so passionate and want to support the team.

"The club and supporters are supporting Alan Pardew and the team."