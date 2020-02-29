IFAB Q&A: Are we closer to concussion substitutes in football?

Gianni Infantino says concussion substitutes could be trialled during this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo

Football lawmakers – the International Football Association Board [IFAB] - are in Belfast for their annual general meeting. Sky Sports News’ chief reporter Bryan Swanson summarises the key talking points from inside their hotel.

Are we closer to concussion substitutes in football?

Yes, if FIFA's president gets his way. Gianni Infantino told the media on Friday that concussion substitutes could be trialled during this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Personally I believe more in permanent (substitutes) than temporary," he said. "That's my personal view. Maybe it's important there are trials before next season. We have the Olympic Games for example where we could, as FIFA, trial something like that and see what happens."

IFAB will review recommendations from a newly-created group of experts before they decide on their next move.

Surely Infantino will get his own way?

No, FIFA alone cannot change the laws of football. They need the support of at least two of the four British associations. It is a complex area and lawmakers will not be rushed into a decision.

The Premier League proposed that the current three-minute period to assess players for concussion would be used to determine if a head injury replacement is required. FIFPro, the world players' union, believes a longer period of up to 10 minutes is required, which could mean temporary substitutes are necessary.

A Scottish study published last year found former professional players there were less likely to die of common causes such as heart disease and cancer compared with the general population but more likely to die with dementia.

A reaction to that study was a ban being introduced on children up to the age of 12 from heading a soccer ball in training sessions in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Is offside on the agenda?

It is likely to be discussed, but there will not be any law changes this weekend.

"The offside discussion is an item we need to look at and, personally, I'm certainly in favour of discussing a new way of looking at the offside rule, to see if it can help," said Infantino.

FIFA's president believes changing the rule so there must be clear 'light' between the attacker and defender could be one solution.

What about VAR?

The Board will receive a report on the use of Video Assistant Referees [VARs] around the world.

Significantly for fans inside stadiums, IFAB wants communication to improve during and after each incident is reviewed.

As Sky Sports News exclusively revealed in December, referees may be allowed to communicate directly to supporters to explain decisions. One option, under discussion, is to allow competitions to explain decisions, which may involve fans hearing a final decision from the referee. Supporters would still be unable to listen to match officials during the decision-making process.

IFAB will also discuss proposals to make VAR more accessible to other competitions, with fewer technological and operational requirements.

What else will be discussed?

Player behaviour is another big talking point, as part of IFAB's wider 'Play Fair!' initiative.

Officials will discuss the behaviour of players and team officials, and lawmakers want more respect shown to referees.

Infantino and the most senior officials from the British associations are expected to hold a news conference on Saturday afternoon after their key meeting.