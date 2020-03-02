Jordan Sinnott: Man admits charge over death of Matlock Town player

Jordan Sinnott died following an attack in Retford Town Centre in January

A 22-year-old man has admitted a charge of affray in connection with the death of non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott.

Matlock Town FC midfielder Sinnott died in hospital on January 25 after suffering a suspected fractured skull in an alleged assault in the centre of Retford at about 2am.

Sean Nicholson, of Beechways, Retford, was granted bail by Judge Gregory Dickinson QC after pleading guilty to unlawfully using or threatening violence towards Mr Sinnott, during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both of Retford, who were charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault after the incident were not required to enter pleas.

Police were called to help ambulance crews after 25-year-old Mr Sinnott was found unconscious in the town's Market Place. He died later in hospital.

Paying tribute, the footballer's family said: "Jordan was the love of our life. He was kind, gentle, funny and lived his life to the full each and every day.

"He was a true gentleman. He absolutely loved his football and from an early age we knew he was determined and driven to succeed.

"Nothing will ever be the same again without Jordan in our lives. It will leave a void that can never be filled."

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is urged to call police on 101, contact officers online or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.