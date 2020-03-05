David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I was a little disappointed with Nottingham Forest on Monday night. They didn't really perform for large swathes at Middlesbrough and it took a little piece of brilliance from Lewis Grabban to even nick a point.

Millwall are down to just one win in five, but are still within touching distance of the play-offs as teams are slipping up everywhere. A win would massively boost their chances, but I have to back Forest here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs Fulham, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City can't buy a win at the minute, although they did manage a draw at Millwall last time out and did perform an awful lot better than in recent weeks.

Fulham have the chance to get a win in the early game at Ashton Gate and pile a little bit of pressure on the top two. It will be tight, but I think they will just get over the line.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Back-to-back defeats for Charlton and they have slipped right down again. Defeat in this one and they could end up in the relegation zone by Saturday evening.

Middlesbrough were excellent against Nottingham Forest on Monday night and will be gutted not to have won. This is a huge, huge game in the relegation battle, but I can't split them. Score draw for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

It was an emphatic win for Leeds at Hull last week. They badly needed to find a way to score more than once in a game, and they did just that.

Huddersfield have recorded back-to-back wins to climb away from the drop zone, but a defeat would likely see them fall right back into it, considering some of the other fixtures this weekend. I can't see them getting anything from Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Swansea are one of a bunch of sides that will still fancy their chances of reaching the play-offs, but they need to get a consistent run of form going to do that, and they have won just once in eight.

West Brom suffered a shock defeat at home to Wigan at a time where they looked to be running away with it, and another defeat would be a huge blow. I can't see them slipping up again, though. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Blackburn, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

All the talk will have been the FA Cup tie with Manchester United for Derby, but they need to focus quickly on the league matters at hand on Sunday.

Blackburn have drawn three on the spin but are still picking up points at least and remain in the thick of the promotion battle. This will be a tight game, but I reckon the Rams will edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

It really has all gone wrong for Ipswich. The fans are really turning on Paul Lambert now and they have drifted right off even the play-off pace in League One - which seemed unthinkable a few months ago.

Coventry have gone right the other way and currently top the table heading into the weekend. Mark Robins has done sensational work there in trying circumstances, and I can't see anything past a win for them at Portman Road.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Crewe vs Stevenage, Saturday 3pm

It is looking like three from five now for automatic promotion in League Two, and Crewe are right in the thick of that battle, despite winning just one of their last four.

Stevenage look doomed. They are eight points adrift and even the change of manager hasn't arrested their slide. They have lost seven on the spin, and it will likely be eight by Saturday evening.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Cardiff: 2-2 (12/1)

Birmingham vs Reading: 1-1 (5/1)

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday: 2-1 (15/2)

Preston vs QPR: 1-1 (11/2)

Stoke vs Hull: 2-0 (6/1)

Wigan vs Luton: 2-0 (15/2)