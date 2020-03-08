Coronavirus could impact Wolves' Europa League game against Olympiakos

Wolves are scheduled to play the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie against Olympiakos on Thursday

Coronavirus measures could impact Wolves' Europa League game against Olympiakos - but Tottenham's clash with RB Leipzig will go ahead with fans in attendance.

Wolves are scheduled to play the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Thursday.

It was announced on Sunday by the Greek government that spectators were barred from all professional sports events for the next fortnight because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Olympiakos will announce the final decision following a meeting with their government and UEFA officials on Monday.

ℹ️ #RBLTOT



The game is currently not at risk of cancellation due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak.



We remain in close contact with Health Authorities and the the match will go ahead as planned, with the fans being able to enjoy the match in the ground.@SpursOfficial — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 9, 2020

Wolves have already sold 1,000 tickets for the game, while the return leg at Molineux is scheduled for March 19.

Greece's Ministry of Health representative Sotirios Tsiodras said seven new coronavirus cases had been reported in the country, taking the total to 73.

Elsewhere, though, RB Leipzig have assured supporters they can attend their Champions League clash with Tottenham on Tuesday despite warnings from the German health minister.

All games went ahead in the Bundesliga on Sunday but 550 fans of Borussia Monchengladbach - which is in a virus-affected area - took advantage of an offer to refund their tickets for Saturday's game against Borussia Dortmund.

More than 2,000 Tottenham fans are expected in Leipzig, with their side 1-0 down from the home leg, with many having already arrived in the city on Monday morning.