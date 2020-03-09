Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Nottingham Forest chopped down, Owls in freefall & Nahki Wells takes Ten To Tackle

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we take a look at all the latest action from the Championship, League One and League Two, and Bristol City striker Nahki Wells takes on Ten To Tackle.

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Jonathan Oakes is joined by Andy Hinchcliffe as they assess the weekend's Championship action, as Leeds went top, Nottingham Forest were hammered at home by Millwall, and the tension increased in the relegation battle after Middlesbrough won at Charlton among other results.

Wells then takes on Ten To Tackle as he reveals his hero growing up, an unlikely link to Barcelona and his special skills, and then on to League One, as more pressure piled up on Ipswich boss Paul Lambert, Coventry extended their lead and Peterborough beat Portsmouth.

Attention then turns to League Two after Crewe moved top, Exeter slipped up again and Colchester bolstered their play-off chances.

