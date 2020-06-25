David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Brentford vs West Brom, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

If Brentford were to have any hope of automatic promotion then they needed to take maximum points from their first two games following the restart. They have done half the job by beating Fulham last week, and now they need to close the gap to West Brom.

It is hard to talk too much about recent form, considering the three-month gap, but Slaven Bilic's side have now failed to score in their last three Championship games. They will be sharper than they were against Birmingham.

This could go either way, but I can't split the pair. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs W Brom Live on

Preston vs Cardiff, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is a huge game in the race for that sixth spot. Preston left the door open for the chasing pack by failing to beat Luton last Saturday, and Cardiff's win against Leeds got them right on their coattails.

Cardiff will be feeling full of confidence after that victory last Sunday, and it will be fascinating to see if Neil Harris goes all out for the win at Deepdale, or would happily take a draw away at a play-off rival. I think they could nick it.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Cardiff Live on

Leeds vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I feel like I've seen that Leeds performance at Cardiff so many times in the last couple of seasons. Dominate possession, a little error allows the opposition team to score with their first chance, and then they lack the cutting edge in attack to get back into the game. They need to bounce back quickly.

Fulham would have been gutted to miss the chance to close the gap, having been beaten by Brentford. You feel this is a defining must-win game in their quest for automatic promotion. I reckon Leeds will just have too much for Fulham.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Fulham Live on

Stoke vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

That was a huge late point for Stoke last Saturday. They trailed Reading for so long and it just gives them a little breathing space away from the bottom three.

It's all change at Middlesbrough as Neil Warnock replaced Jonathan Woodgate. They were abject against Swansea and it left the owner Steve Gibson with a choice to make. He has opted with experience to save his club from the drop. I think Warnock will inspire a narrow victory for Boro.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Subscribe and listen to the latest Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Apple | Castbox | Spotify | Your regular provider

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol City started well at Blackburn last Saturday but then fell away. They are still right in contention for a play-off spot but a couple more defeats could see that hope end.

Sheffield Wednesday can't really go up or down, but that late goal against Nottingham Forest last week shows they haven't just turned up after the suspension to make up the numbers. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol C vs Sheff Wed Live on

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield, Sunday 2.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That late goal they conceded at Sheffield Wednesday probably put an end to Nottingham Forest's slim hopes of automatic promotion this season. They now need to focus on making sure they hold on to a play-off spot.

Huddersfield were really poor against Wigan last week and it is a result which has left them right back in the relegation mix. Forest don't always do well at home against teams who sit in, but they should have enough to win this one.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

N Forest vs Huddsf'ld Live on

Prutton's other Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm KO unless stated)

Charlton vs QPR (Sat 12.30pm): 2-1 (11/1)

Barnsley vs Millwall (Sat 1pm): 1-0 (13/2)

Derby vs Reading (Sat 1pm): 2-0 (9/1)

Birmingham vs Hull: 0-0 (12/1)

Swansea vs Luton: 1-1 (6/1)

Wigan vs Blackburn: 2-1 (9/1)