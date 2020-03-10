Scotland beat Northern Ireland to seal clean sweep in Pinatar Cup

Erin Cuthbert scored one of Scotland's goals in the win against Northern Ireland

Scotland signed off from their triumphant Pinatar Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland in Spain.

Shelley Kerr's side had already secured the trophy, winning both of their previous games without conceding a goal.

Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness gave Northern Ireland an early lead with a fifth-minute header.

Scotland equalised after 34 minutes when Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert curled a 25-yard effort into the top corner.

And they were soon in front as Birmingham forward Erin Grant drilled home a loose ball.

Early in the second half, Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns made a smart save from Lucy Graham, with Sophie Howard's effort cleared off the line from the resulting corner.

Cuthbert sent a long-range effort over and substitute Jane Ross saw a late strike tipped behind as Scotland closed out another impressive victory.