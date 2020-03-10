Football News

Scotland beat Northern Ireland to seal clean sweep in Pinatar Cup

Erin Cuthbert and Erin Grant on target for Scotland

Last Updated: 10/03/20 11:06pm

Erin Cuthbert scored one of Scotland's goals in the win against Northern Ireland
Scotland signed off from their triumphant Pinatar Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland in Spain.

Shelley Kerr's side had already secured the trophy, winning both of their previous games without conceding a goal.

Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness gave Northern Ireland an early lead with a fifth-minute header.

Scotland equalised after 34 minutes when Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert curled a 25-yard effort into the top corner.

And they were soon in front as Birmingham forward Erin Grant drilled home a loose ball.

Early in the second half, Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns made a smart save from Lucy Graham, with Sophie Howard's effort cleared off the line from the resulting corner.

Cuthbert sent a long-range effort over and substitute Jane Ross saw a late strike tipped behind as Scotland closed out another impressive victory.

