Southend United: Judge adjourns bid to wind up League One club

A judge has adjourned a bid to wind up struggling League One football club Southend United.

HM Revenue & Customs officials say tax was owed and have asked for the club to be wound up.

Judge Cheryl Jones considered the application on Wednesday at a hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court in London.

She said it would be reconsidered on April 29.

Detail of how much Southend, who are in the League One relegation zone and managed by former England defender Sol Campbell, had owed did not emerge at the hearing.

Southend are currently 22nd in the League One table, 16 points adrift of AFC Wimbledon in 20th. They travel to play Rotherham United on Saturday.