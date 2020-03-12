Antonee Robinson's move from Wigan to AC Milan collapsed due to heart rhythm 'irregularity'

Antonee Robinson failed a medical at AC Milan in January

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson has revealed his January move to AC Milan collapsed after an "irregularity" was picked up in his heart rhythm during his medical.

The 22-year-old travelled to Milan on Deadline Day after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of £6m which could have risen to £10m for the permanent transfer.

However the deal was called off when the USA international failed his medical.

Robinson has since returned to training with Wigan but he will need a medical procedure called an ablation to address his irregular heartbeat before he can resume playing. That procedure is set to take place later this month.

One of the most frustrating periods of my life, I still feel fit and have been desperate to play! But everyone at Wigan has been so supportive and obviously health comes before football. Can’t wait to be be back playing with the boys 🙌🏽 💙 https://t.co/wpKZPXoNNL — Antonee robinson (@Antonee_Jedi) March 12, 2020

"I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I am OK and why I have not played since January," Robinson said.

"During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm. Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the transfer deadline.

Robinson has won seven caps for the USA

"Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is obviously an issue that needs sorting before I can play again.

"Following consultation with the club's medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm - a procedure called an ablation.

"I would like to thank everyone at Wigan Athletic for their support during this period, especially the club's medical staff.

"Thank you for your support and I hope to be back on the pitch at the DW sooner rather than later."

Robinson joined Wigan for less than £2m from Everton last summer and has since made 30 appearances.

If his move to Milan had gone through Robinson would have served as back-up at left back to Frenchman Theo Hernandez, who joined the side from Real Madrid last summer.

Milan were looking cover after allowing Ricardo Rodriguez to join Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on loan.

After failing to land Robinson, Milan instead recalled Uruguayan international Diego Laxalt from a loan spell with Torino to act as cover for Hernandez.