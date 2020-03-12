England have gone backwards under Phil Neville, says Lianne Sanderson

0:45 England forward Nikita Parris has defended head coach Phil Neville and says the squad have to take more responsibility for their poor performances England forward Nikita Parris has defended head coach Phil Neville and says the squad have to take more responsibility for their poor performances

Lianne Sanderson has questioned Phil Neville's ability to ensure England women bounce back from their disappointing SheBelieves Cup campaign.

Neville guided the Lionesses to victory in the tournament 12 months ago but this year they were beaten by Spain to ensure there will be no repeat of that achievement.

The 1-0 loss also represented the side's seventh defeat in their past 11 games, a run of form which has come after they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Neville confirmed after Wednesday night's defeat to Spain that he intends to remain in the role but former Arsenal and England striker Sanderson feels the time - with the European Championships a year away - may be right to make a change.

"We need to go away from this and re-assess, results haven't been good enough and we have good enough players," she told Sky Sports News. "I don't think Phil's getting the best out of them.

"I saw him interviewed after the game and he was critical of himself and it's good that he took that responsibility. I'm not saying he's not the right person but at this moment in time he doesn't look like he is the right person to take the Lionesses forward unfortunately.

"For me it feels like we've gone backwards. We're focusing too much on being better than America when realistically we've never been as good as them.

"We've focused too much on that and I think we've gone backwards under Phil Neville for whatever reason."