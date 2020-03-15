Ex-Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar win as Australia league continues amid coronavirus

Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar side recorded another victory as Australia's A-League continues to go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak.

They beat Central Coast Mariners 1-0 - a victory that took them to fourth in the table and heading for a play-off finals place

It is likely next weekend's fixtures will be played behind close doors, however, once a government instruction to ban non-essential gatherings over 500 people comes into effect on Monday.

Fowler told Sky Sports News: "It's a wait and see at the moment, it's a worldwide issue, not just Australia, we will be guided by the authorities but the health of everyone has to be paramount at times like this".

After Scott McDonald's goal at the end of first-half stoppage time was enough to seal victory, ex-Liverpool striker Fowler said: "It was another good professional performance against a Mariners side who put up a strong challenge, but I was delighted with the way the players reacted to that.

"As we have been, we'll keep going and see where that takes us. There is an unbelievable attitude and spirit within the club and we all can't wait for the next game, we also have a great appetite for being as successful as we can and honestly right now the players are performing to the standard we at the club are setting, we head into the next game buoyed with good performances that we will endeavour to keep till the end of the season."

Brisbane are currently waiting on news whether their game with Melbourne Victory will go ahead next weekend. Melbourne are due to return from Wellington NZ and may require a 14-day isolation period as per government requirements on entering the country.