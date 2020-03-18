Peter Whittingham: Former Cardiff, Aston Villa and Blackburn midfielder dies aged 35

Peter Whittingham, former Cardiff, Aston Villa and Blackburn midfielder, has died aged 35.

He suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an "accidental fall".

Whittingham, who made more than 400 appearances for Cardiff between 2007 and 2017, won the Championship in 2013 and reached two cup finals: the FA Cup in 2008 and the League Cup in 2012.

Cardiff released a statement on Thursday afternoon, it read: "It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

We are heartbroken.



The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 19, 2020

"The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

"First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

"The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us."

He was top scorer in the Championship in 2009 and was named in the PFA's Championship Team of the Year on three occasions.

Devastated to have lost an old teammate had some great memories on and off the pitch with you football has lost a great guy and player gone too soon deepest condolences to your family RIP Whitts pic.twitter.com/ZEmVrTxzkB — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) March 19, 2020

Whittingham's former team-mate Michael Chopra paid tribute on Twitter, he said: "Devastated to have lost an old team-mate had some great memories on and off the pitch with you. Football has lost a great guy and player gone too soon deepest condolences to your family RIP Whitts."

Whittingham started his career at Aston Villa, where he was part of the team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2002.