Wembley Stadium lights up to thank NHS staff battling coronavirus pandemic

Picture from Twitter: @WembleyStadium

Wembley Stadium is lighting up in blue to thank NHS staff working on the frontlines against coronavirus.

Less than a week before the national stadium was scheduled to host England's friendly against Italy, the arch has been coloured at night and the words "Thank You NHS" emblazoned above the main entrance.

Showcasing the picture on the Wembley Stadium official Twitter account, a message accompanying the tweet read: "To all of our NHS and front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.

"Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period. #NHSthankyou."

The stadium is less than three miles from Northwick Park Hospital, which was the first in the UK to declare a "critical incident" on Friday after a surge in patients suffering with the deadly virus.

England's fixture with Italy - currently the worst country affected by the pandemic - was postponed more than a week ago, along with another friendly against Denmark on March 27.

They were part of preparations for this summer's European Championships, which have also been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing global crisis.