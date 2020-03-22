Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag set to partner with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai

Mohammed Hamdi (left) told Sky Sports News he hopes the partnership will benefit ADO Den Haag manager Alan Pardew (Picture courtesy of ADO Den Haag)

ADO Den Haag are close to becoming the first Dutch club to partner with a Chinese Super League team.

The Eredivisie side, managed by Alan Pardew and his assistant Chris Powell, are set to form a link with Tianjin Tianhai as takeover talks with ADO's owners Vantone Holdings wait for ratification from the Chinese Football Association.

ADO chief executive Mohammed Hamdi has exclusively told Sky Sports News he is hoping the synergy between the clubs will benefit Pardew and Powell to improve the team's fortunes, once football eventually resumes following the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamdi said: "As you may already know, Vantone Holdings Limited and their subsidiary United Vansen Sport (UVS), which owns Dutch Eredivise team ADO Den Haag, which is currently under the managerial leadership of Alan Pardew, are close to acquiring Chinese Super League Club Tianjin Tianhai.

"As the CEO, I am extremely looking forward in exploring the many synergies that the two clubs will find and most importantly opening the path to Asia for ADO Den Haag, which culminates in a record-breaking coup for UVS as they will be the first owners in the Eredivisie to own a club in Asia.

"We are also looking to create added value from both teams as we are giving both respective clubs brand awareness in Europe and China.

"I will also work to implement the fantastic youth development that we have in the Netherlands and ADO Den Haag in cooperation with our youth department and our senior department with Alan Pardew and Chris Powell, who will help us install these youth develop philosophies and structures in China in order to develop the sustainability of Chinese football.

"Hopefully the CFA (Chinese Football Association) will give their approval within weeks to this takeover."

Pardew's ADO were second-bottom of the Eredivisie and seven points adrift of safety before the postponement of leagues across Europe due to coronavirus.