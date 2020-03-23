Coronavirus: PFA pledges support to lower-league players and clubs

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor says there are resources available to support players through Coronavirus

The Professional Footballers' Association say they will support players and clubs financially to get through the Coronavirus crisis.

The chief executive of the PFA, Gordon Taylor, held talks with representatives from both the Premier League and EFL on Monday.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Taylor revealed the PFA would be looking at a further emergency fund particularly to help players in the lower divisions: "We're looking at a number of different options including an emergency fund and we have our grant service available to our members. Mental health and welfare is very important.

"We have funds for the particular situation we're in now and they will be made available to any players and their families should they be in difficult times."

Gordon Taylor says his concern is with players' welfare

Last week the EFL made an emergency fund of £50m available to it's 72 clubs, however Taylor is just as concerned with giving emotional support to his members through this period.

"Our welfare programme is open 24 hours a day and so it's about all coming together and having a common approach including the help the Government is providing as well, having regular updates both medically and working with the Government and other bodies to try and make sure we get through this."

The vast majority of out-of-contract footballers in England are due to see their present deals run out on June 30.

But with all football suspended until at least April 30, many are facing the prospect of playing either right up to OR after the end of their current contracts.

While some lower league clubs like Wycombe are optimistic they will get through the crisis, others like Gillingham say they could run out of money in the next three months.