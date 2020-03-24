Premier League: VAR talks continue despite coronavirus

Premier League officials are discussing VAR despite the ongoing disruption caused by COVID-19

The Premier League continues to discuss the implementation of Video Assistant Referees (VARs) this season with clubs, despite the game's shutdown following the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs were expected to reach a decision on potential VAR changes at a meeting on April 3, but that is likely to be postponed to focus on the longer-term impact of coronavirus and fixture postponements.

But talks are ongoing over new proposals, including allowing referees to give attacking players more leeway in offside decisions from next season.

A VAR pitchside monitor at the London Stadium

Clubs are also in talks over displaying more player information on screens and extending the use of the Referee Review Area (RRA) on more decisions, including penalties.

"VAR is here to stay," Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, told Sky Sports News last month.

"It is having a positive impact on the result of matches and on the league table. That is its primary objective.

"We haven't resolved every issue over communication inside stadiums. Everyone is committed to making it work better. Our own research suggests fans do want VAR, but they want it work better and we're in agreement with that."

Premier League referees are maintaining their own fitness routines at home, in line with government advice, and some officials are continuing to remotely support local community initiatives.

English football is suspended until at least April 30.