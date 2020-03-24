FA cancels non-League football season at steps five and six

All football at steps five and six of non-League has been cancelled because of coronavirus

The Football Association has cancelled the season in non-League steps 5 and 6 immediately as a result of coronavirus.

But no decision has yet been made to decide whether teams will be promoted or relegated.

It follows a pre-arranged conference call between the FA and representatives of clubs in in step five and six leagues, five or six levels below the EFL.

In a statement, the Essex Senior League said: "The consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even if the FA were to extend, it wasn't going to be possible to complete remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialise by May.

"The FA League Committee are to determine the terms of that conclusion which seems at present to be a 50:50 split between PPG promotion/relegation or complete Null and Void of the 2019/20 season.

"That decision is not the leagues to make but the FA Leagues Committee. Once a decision is conveyed to the leagues it will be consistent across the NLS system - if null and void is the FA decision there will be NO promotion or relegation for 2019/20 season."

There are 14 amateur divisions in each of step five and six: The Combined Counties League, Eastern Counties, Essex Senior, Hellenic , Midland, North West Counties, Northern Counties East, Northern, Southern Counties East, Spartan South Midlands, Southern Combination, United Counties, Wessex and Western Leagues.

No decision has yet been made on the National Leagues or step four but the EFL said last week their 'primary objective' was still to finish their season.