FA still to decide on fate of non-League football season

The Football Association says no official decision has been made yet on whether to cancel some non-League football

The FA is considering how to end the non-League football season from steps five and six down, but is yet to make an official decision.

It follows a conference call between the FA and clubs in steps five and six in relation to the impact of coronavirus on the football season.

In a statement, the FA said it will "remain in regular dialogue and consultation with all stakeholders regarding next steps across both the mnen's and women's national league pyramid and grassroots football, following the impact of the coronavirus.

"No official decision has been made yet, but we will make a further announcement at the appropriate time.

"Our primary concern is for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff and supporters during this unprecedented time."

Earlier, the Essex Senior League prematurely said the rest of the campaign would be cancelled but that no decision had yet been made to decide whether teams will be promoted or relegated.

They said: "The consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even if the FA were to extend, it wasn't going to be possible to complete remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialise by May.

"The FA League Committee are to determine the terms of that conclusion which seems at present to be a 50:50 split between PPG (points per game) promotion/relegation or complete null and void of the 2019/20 season.

"That decision is not the leagues to make but the FA Leagues Committee. Once a decision is conveyed to the leagues it will be consistent across the NLS system - if null and void is the FA decision there will be NO promotion or relegation for 2019/20 season."

There are 14 amateur divisions in each of step five and six: The Combined Counties League, Eastern Counties, Essex Senior, Hellenic , Midland, North West Counties, Northern Counties East, Northern, Southern Counties East, Spartan South Midlands, Southern Combination, United Counties, Wessex and Western Leagues.

No decision has yet been made on the National Leagues but the EFL said last week their 'primary objective' was still to finish their season.