Adebayo Akinfenwa's workout sessions
Last Updated: 26/03/20 1:27pm
Join Adebayo Akinfenwa - aka 'The Beast' - in his daily fitness regime, including tips on how to strengthen your abs, shoulders, chest and arms...
It is not easy for many of us at the moment having to stay indoors and self isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, not to worry as the Wycombe Wanderers striker is here to show us all how to keep fit and active while we remain housebound.
And Akinfenwa takes us through four different workout sessions...