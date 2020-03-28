Premier League overhead kicks: Pick your favourite effort

5:00 Watch our selection of the best ever overhead kicks from Premier League history, including memorable strikes from Andy Carroll, Gary Cahill and Wayne Rooney Watch our selection of the best ever overhead kicks from Premier League history, including memorable strikes from Andy Carroll, Gary Cahill and Wayne Rooney

The Premier League era has been littered with jaw-dropping bicycle-kick goals, which is going to make choosing the best ever a tricky challenge…

Emre Can - Watford vs Liverpool - May 1, 2017

In a must-win game for the Champions League-chasing Reds, the Germany midfielder came up trumps with an outrageous effort to secure a narrow victory for the visitors.

Eidur Gudjohnsen - Chelsea vs Leeds - January 28, 2003

What a sweet strike by the Blues forward, who somehow managed to hook Frank Lampard's centre into the bottom corner of the net.

Dimitar Berbatov - Man Utd vs Liverpool - September 19, 2010

The brilliant Bulgarian wrote his name into United folklore with a stunning hat-trick against old foes Liverpool, the second of which was a never-to-be-forgotten effort, including some juggling on his knee, before finding the net.

Stan Collymore - Bradford vs Leeds - October 29, 2000

What better way to mark your debut for a club than by scoring a goal of this nature to help your struggling side beat a bitter rival.

Tim Cahill - Chelsea vs Everton - November 11, 2007

The Aussie midfielder's career was full of spectacular strikes, although none more outlandish than in his side's draw at Stamford Bridge 12 years ago.

Andy Carroll - West Ham vs Crystal Palace - January 14, 2017

When you can get him on the pitch, the ponytailed frontman can be quite a handful, as his wonder goal against the Eagles in 2017 demonstrated.

Peter Crouch - Liverpool vs Bolton - January 1, 2007

The beanpole striker took his time getting off the mark for the Reds, but when he finally did, there was no stopping him, including a memorable bicycle kick against the Trotters at Anfield.

Rory Delap - Southampton vs Tottenham - March 27, 2004

It is all about the timing, as the Saints midfielder showed with a sweetly struck effort against Spurs on the south coast back in 2004.

Dean Ashton - Man Utd vs West Ham - May 3, 2008

It may have been a consolation in a 4-1 thumping at Old Trafford, but it was still the best goal of the game by the Hammers striker.

Christian Benteke - Man Utd vs Liverpool - September 12, 2015

The Belgian endured a largely forgettable season on Merseyside, but the forward will always have the sensational overhead kick against United to remember of his time at Anfield.

Diomansy Kamara - Fulham vs Tottenham - September 1, 2007

An overhead kick that loops into the top corner of the net is the best way to describe the Senegal striker's goal against Spurs 12 years ago.

John Barnes - Blackburn vs Liverpool - October 15, 1994

He may have been nearing the end of a glittering Reds career, but the England winger could still produce moments of magic like he did at Ewood Park in 1994.

Gary Cahill - Aston Villa vs Birmingham - April 16, 2006

The Villa defender flies through the air, before thumping the ball home to send the home fans delirious in the Second City derby played in 2006.

Wayne Rooney - Man Utd vs Man City - February 12, 2011

Why not leave it up to long-time Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler to describe: "How about sensational? How about superb?"