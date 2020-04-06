Mark Viduka says Elton John nearly revealed Man Utd talks!

Mark Viduka scored 72 goals in 166 games for Leeds from 2000 to 2004

Former Leeds striker Mark Viduka has recalled the time Sir Elton John almost revealed his secret transfer talks with Manchester United.

Viduka, who scored 72 goals in 166 games for Leeds from 2000 to 2004 before they were relegated from the Premier League, says he met with Sir Alex Ferguson over a potential move and then told pop star John about it.

The Australian, who also played for Celtic, Middlesbrough and Newcastle, ultimately decided not to make the switch to Old Trafford, deciding "he loved living in Leeds too much".

"I was in Manchester, and my agent at the time also had a lot to do with Elton John," Viduka told ESPN. "He said stay for the night and come to the show. He had backstage passes, and I'd get the chance to meet the man for myself.

"So I'm there with Jacob Burns, my Leeds team-mate and fellow Aussie, as we got ushered into his dressing room. As we enter, Elton swings around on a swivel chair and says, 'Mark Viduka, you're from Melbourne. I love that place!'

"I was nervous, so I babbled on about my meeting with the Red Devils that day and a possible move. Instead of going to our seats to watch the concert, Elton gets us to watch it at the side of the stage.

"About three songs in, he says, 'I want to dedicate this next one to my good friend Mark, who is in Manchester today to make a big decision.'

"I'm thinking: 'S***, please don't say any more!' Thank God he didn't. I didn't sign for Man United. I think I loved living in Leeds too much at the time."