The Big Premier League Quiz: Gary Neville vs Jamie Carragher

22:09 In the first of the series, Gary Neville takes on Jamie Carragher in the Premier League Big Quiz In the first of the series, Gary Neville takes on Jamie Carragher in the Premier League Big Quiz

It's just like the old days as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher get competitive, with Martin Tyler as quizmaster.

In the first instalment of The Big Premier League Quiz, the two Sky Sports pundits are grilled on their former clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United to see just how much they remember about their own careers.

Jamie Carragher or Gary Neville... who comes out on top in our quiz?

Will Carra silence Old Trafford or will Neville have another piece of silverware to add to his collection? And how did you fare?

Click or tap play on the video above to see Carra and Neville go head to head...