The Big Premier League Quiz: Gary Neville vs Jamie Carragher
Nev and Carra take on Man Utd and Liverpool questions... but who triumphs?
Last Updated: 11/04/20 7:23pm
It's just like the old days as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher get competitive, with Martin Tyler as quizmaster.
In the first instalment of The Big Premier League Quiz, the two Sky Sports pundits are grilled on their former clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United to see just how much they remember about their own careers.
Will Carra silence Old Trafford or will Neville have another piece of silverware to add to his collection? And how did you fare?
Click or tap play on the video above to see Carra and Neville go head to head...