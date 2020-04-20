Pick your ultimate Premier League goal

5:10 Select your all-time Premier League goal Select your all-time Premier League goal

We have crunched the numbers and come up with a final shortlist in our search for the greatest-ever Premier League goal and now we need you to pick your favourite of all time.

It has not been easy, but finally with your help, we have whittled the list down to these 16 wonder strikes from the Premier League era - and now it is over to you again to select the best goal by voting below.

Tony Yeboah: LEEDS vs Liverpool (August 21, 1995)

As Sky Sports co-commentator Trevor Francis says as soon as the Leeds striker's thumping volley hits the back of the net - "That is the goal of the season!" But is it the best ever in Premier League history?

Tony Yeboah: Wimbledon vs LEEDS (September 23, 1995)

The Ghana striker's second entry already, but tough to say which is the better strike? This effort at Selhurst Park, though, does combine eye-catching skill with a thunderous finish.

Dennis Bergkamp: Leicester vs ARSENAL (August 27, 1997)

Arsenal's Netherlands forward scored a never-to-be-forgotten hat-trick in this famous 3-3 draw at Filbert Street back in 1997, the pick of which was this sumptuous solo effort full of guile and trickery.

Thierry Henry: ARSENAL vs Man Utd (October 2, 2000)

The Gunners' France forward was known for his spectacular strikes down the years, but he surely cannot have caught too many better than this outrageous long-range effort to help beat rivals United.

Paolo Di Canio: WEST HAM vs Wimbledon (March 26, 2000)

Let's leave it up to Martin Tyler to describe the Italian's strike, with the long-time Sky Sports commentator saying at the time: "I do not believe that. That is sensational, even by his standards!"

Wayne Rooney: MAN UTD vs Newcastle (April 24, 2005)

When it comes to first-time volleys, there can be few better than this sweetly-struck effort from the United frontman in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Paul Scholes: Aston Villa vs MAN UTD (December 23, 2006)

Another from the brilliant midfielder's collection of outrageous goals, this one a sweetly-timed volley after a corner that flies into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo: MAN UTD vs Portsmouth (January 30, 2008)

Everyone is doing it these days, but back in 2008, striking down on the ball for a free-kick to impact curl was a novel technique. All the same, this Ronaldo set-play still stands the test of time.

Wayne Rooney: MAN UTD vs Man City (February 12, 2011)

The United striker's best-ever goal? Well, that will be for you to decide, but it will be hard to top this acrobatic overhead kick in of all matches, the Manchester derby.

Luis Suarez: LIVERPOOL vs Newcastle (November 4, 2012)

Everything about this goal is just gorgeous, but particularly the Uruguay forward's velvet first touch and control.

Papiss Cisse: Chelsea vs NEWCASTLE (May 2, 2012)

Most players would not even think of trying to score from where the Newcastle striker was on the pitch, but the Senegalese did, with spectacular results.

Jack Wilshere: ARSENAL vs Norwich - (October 19, 2013)

Another picture-perfect goal from Arsenal's vast collection over the years, this one a real team effort involving intricate passes and wonderful vision.

Robin van Persie: MAN UTD vs Aston Villa (April 22, 2013)

The ball over the top to pick out the Dutchman's run is inch-perfect, allowing the striker to flash an unstoppable volley into the back of the net as United celebrated yet another title.

Olivier Giroud: ARSENAL vs Crystal Palace (January 1, 2017)

The Scorpion-Kick Goal, as it has become known after the Frenchman's impudent finish, followed an eye-catching move from the north London club.

Andros Townsend: Man City vs CRYSTAL PALACE (December 22, 2018)

What a hit from Palace's England winger, which helped secure the visitors' shock 3-2 win at the Etihad last season. For many, this was the goal of the season in 2018-19.

Heung-Min Son: TOTTENHAM vs Burnley (December 7, 2019)

Son's run starts deep inside his own half, with the forward somehow managing to get past virtually the entire Clarets side before finding the back of the net.