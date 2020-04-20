Lokomotiv Moscow defender Innokenty Samokhvalov, 22, dies at home after training

Lokomotiv Moscow defender Innokenty Samokhvalov has died at the age of 22 following a training session at home.

Samokhvalov, who joined the club as a youth player five years ago, suffered suspected heart failure during a solo training session.

With all of the Russian Premier League's players quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, Samokhvalov was training on his own when the incident happened. He had been playing for the club's reserve team, Kazanka, in Russia's third division.

Kazanka coach Alexander Grishin told the Russian news agency RIA Novos, "It's horrible. The doctors have told us the cause of death was heart failure."

Lokomotiv Moscow said: "FC Lokomotiv is shocked by what happened. This is a huge sorrow for our family. We express our condolences to his family and friends."