Coronavirus: Jamie O'Hara says depression is a 'worrying' risk for players in lockdown

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara says footballers are at risk of suffering from depression during the coronavirus lockdown and has urged players to speak out if they're struggling.

A study by world players' union FIFPRO has found that the percentage of footballers reporting symptoms of depression has doubled since strict lockdown measures were introduced.

O'Hara has spoken openly about his own battle with depression during his playing career and the Billericay manager is concerned for footballers in the current climate.

"It is worrying," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's a concern, especially in the women's game because we've seen that there's a lot of uncertainty involved in that at the minute and there's a lot of uncertainty in general.

"I always struggled with a bit of depression when I was injured or not playing, out of the team, and I think that's when footballers struggle the most because they love routine.

"Footballers love training every day, pushing themselves, challenging themselves and when that's taken away, the adulation from the fans and they're having to sit at home - it can be really difficult.

"That's when the anxiety and the depression can set in. It's worrying times for footballers and something they really need to be careful about."

Many national unions, including the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) in England, operate dedicated helplines for their members, offering counselling and guidance on mental health issues.

O'Hara has spoken openly about his own struggles with mental health

O'Hara has urged players to use these helplines or speak to friends and family if they're struggling to cope during the lockdown.

"The biggest thing for me is that you have to talk," he said.

"Talk to your loved ones, talk to your friends. If you're a team-mate, in your WhatsApp groups if you see someone struggling or having a hard time, make sure you're in contact with people.

"There is so much support now around mental health with the PFA and other societies, so make sure you're in contact with them if you feel a bit low.

"For me, it's just about having a positive mindset. I've had a few days during lockdown when I've really struggled.

"Over the Easter Bank Holiday was the toughest one for me because it's a massive weekend in football and being a manager myself, we had a cup final and big games to play, but we had nothing.

"It was a really difficult time being stuck indoors but you're going to have bad days and good days. The biggest you can do about it is to talk and have a positive mindset."