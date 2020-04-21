Coronavirus: Myles Anderson runs with National League rivals to raise money for NHS

0:35 Hartlepool defender Myles Anderson explains how players from each of the 24 teams in the National League have come together to back his 'Moving with Myles' initiative, where he runs for an hour each day live on Instagram to raise funds for the NHS. Hartlepool defender Myles Anderson explains how players from each of the 24 teams in the National League have come together to back his 'Moving with Myles' initiative, where he runs for an hour each day live on Instagram to raise funds for the NHS.

Players from every club in the National League put rivalries aside to run together for charity on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the brainchild of Hartlepool United defender Myles Anderson, who has now raised thousands of pounds for the NHS since first going out to "Move with Myles for the NHS" last week.

At 3pm players from all 24 clubs filmed themselves running 'alongside' their rival Hartlepool player, while raising vital money for the NHS.

Anderson, who has also played for National League rivals Barrow, Torquay United and Aldershot, said before the workout: "I'm really looking forward to bringing everyone together at a difficult time for a lot of people.

"The idea first came to me after noticing the way the coronavirus has had an impact on the people around me. I have family members who live on their own considered to be within the vulnerable bracket.

"I knew medically I couldn't help, but one thing I can do is run. Running has been a way for me to help make a difference.

"It started with the plan to run for seven days, but it has grown with the inclusion of others and the use our Instagram account.

"My sister Hollie has joined me since the second day, then my former team-mate Nicke Kabamba got involved on a live video. By the end of the week, we had family and friends participating!

"Hartlepool have been fantastic. The gaffer [Dave Challinor] even created an Instagram account just to support us.

"Our aim for the hour is to get a member from each Vanarama National League club on the live video.

"We're putting our rivalries to one side and working as a team to raise money for the NHS.

"National League footballers are hard-working, humble guys. It is a great opportunity for the supporters to be proud of something we are creating together."

Click here to donate to "Moving with Myles for the NHS".