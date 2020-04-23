Norman Hunter: Leeds to rename Elland Road South Stand in honour of club legend

Norman Hunter won 28 England caps and played over 700 games for Leeds

Leeds are to rename the South Stand at the club's Elland Road stadium in honour of legendary late defender Norman Hunter.

Hunter, who was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, died last Friday at the age of 76 after spending a week in hospital with coronavirus.

He was part of the most glorious chapter in the club's history, amassing 726 appearances over 14 years with Leeds, winning three league titles, two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, an FA Cup and a League Cup

Hunter will now become immortalised at Elland Road, along with Don Revie and John Charles, who also have stands named in their honour

Hunter's wife, Sue, said: "As a family we are touched by the club's decision to name the South Stand after Norman and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the supporters of the club and the game in general for the amazing messages of sympathy we have received in recent days.

1:30 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pay tribute to Leeds legend Norman Hunter, who died aged 76 after spending a week in hospital with coronavirus Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pay tribute to Leeds legend Norman Hunter, who died aged 76 after spending a week in hospital with coronavirus

"Finally, once again we would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses and everyone in the NHS who supported Norman, too."

Leeds owner, Andrea Radrizzani, added: "Naming the South Stand after Norman is the very least we could do to recognise the lifetime of hard work and dedication he gave to our football club - firstly as a hugely successful player and secondly as an ambassador for Leeds United.

Leeds are to unveil the Norman Hunter South Stand

"Norman was respected and loved by everyone connected to the club and as we battle through uncertain times it is unlikely that he will be able to be given the send off he deserves and therefore we expect the South Stand to be bouncing when fans are finally allowed to return to Elland Road and pay their respects to a giant of the game.

"I would also like to say a massive thank you to our current South Stand sponsor TransUnion, they have been completely supportive and encouraging of the suggestion to rename the stand after Norman."

Leeds described Hunter - who in 1974 became the first-ever recipient of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award - as someone who "always had time for supporters and was loved by everyone he came into contact with".