On Soccer AM: Declan Rice and Tom Davis on the sofa

Watch the return of Soccer AM from 10am on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One

Last Updated: 24/04/20 8:42am

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is on Soccer AM this weekend

Soccer AM is back this Saturday on Sky Sports!

Start your weekend with Fenners, Jimmy Bullard and guests for the usual mix of Saturday morning fun and games.

Soccer AM

April 25, 2020, 10:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

This week they are joined by West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and comedian Tom Davis on the sofa as the show returns to Sky Sports' screens.

Rice and Davies will go head-to-head answering topical football questions, while you'll also see the Top 10 efforts from the Top Bin Challenge!

Don't miss the return of Soccer AM at 10am this Saturday on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One.

