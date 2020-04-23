Premier League: Banker Gary Hoffman to be named new chairman

Gary Hoffman is set to be appointed the new chairman of the Premier League

Banker Gary Hoffman is set to named as the new chairman of the Premier League.

The league's 20 clubs were informed earlier this week that the latest recruitment process had chosen the 59-year old, who is presently chairman of Coventry Building Society and Hastings Insurance.

The appointment of Hoffman is expected to be confirmed in a vote by all Premier League clubs on Friday.

Former executive chairman Richard Scudamore stepped down from his position in November 2018 after 19 years at the organisation.

Hoffman, the former vice-chairman of Barclays, has built a reputation as a steady hand and is renowned for steering Northern Rock through its emergency bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

His first task will be to guide the top-flight clubs through the shutdown during the coronavirus crisis - and how best to finish, if possible, the 2019-2020 season.

Richard Masters will continue in his role as the league's chief executive.