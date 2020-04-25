ePL Invitational: Diogo Jota crowned FIFA king after golden goal victory over Trent Alexander-Arnold

1:37 Diogo Jota beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in the ePL final Diogo Jota beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in the ePL final

Diogo Jota is the inaugural ePremier League Invitational champion after a golden goal win over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fresh from beating Raheem Sterling with a golden goal himself in the semi-finals, Alexander-Arnold took the lead in the final when Georginio Wijnaldum headed past Rui Patricio.

However, after the break, Jota pinned the Liverpool man back and equalised when Adama Traore fired home courtesy of a brilliant backheel assist from Jota.

The match went to a golden goal and the tension was high as both players spurned good chances.

Jota always seemed to have the edge and eventually won it thanks to a 67th-minute strike from Raul Jimenez.

It brings an end to a week full of FIFA action in a tournament where all 20 clubs were represented in the inaugural tournament with the prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative.

Semi-final results

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) 3-2 Raheem Sterling (MCI)



Diogo Jota (WOL) 4-1 Dwight McNeil (BUR)