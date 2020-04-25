Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

ePL Invitational: Diogo Jota crowned FIFA king after golden goal victory over Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold had earlier knocked out Raheem Sterling in the semis

Last Updated: 25/04/20 5:44pm
1:37
Diogo Jota beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in the ePL final
Diogo Jota beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in the ePL final

Diogo Jota is the inaugural ePremier League Invitational champion after a golden goal win over Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fresh from beating Raheem Sterling with a golden goal himself in the semi-finals, Alexander-Arnold took the lead in the final when Georginio Wijnaldum headed past Rui Patricio.

However, after the break, Jota pinned the Liverpool man back and equalised when Adama Traore fired home courtesy of a brilliant backheel assist from Jota.

The match went to a golden goal and the tension was high as both players spurned good chances.

Also See:

Jota always seemed to have the edge and eventually won it thanks to a 67th-minute strike from Raul Jimenez.

It brings an end to a week full of FIFA action in a tournament where all 20 clubs were represented in the inaugural tournament with the prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative.

Semi-final results

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) 3-2 Raheem Sterling (MCI)
2:11
Trent Alexander Arnold scored a golden goal to beat Raheem Sterling to reach the ePL final
Trent Alexander Arnold scored a golden goal to beat Raheem Sterling to reach the ePL final

Diogo Jota (WOL) 4-1 Dwight McNeil (BUR)
2:24
Jota beat Dwight McNeil
Jota beat Dwight McNeil

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK