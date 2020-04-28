Alan Pardew leaves ADO Den Haag by mutual consent

Alan Pardew was in charge of ADO Den Haag for less than four months

Alan Pardew has left his role as manager of Dutch club ADO Den Haag by mutual consent.

The Eredivisie team were saved from relegation last week when Dutch football authorities abandoned the current season due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Den Haag were seven points adrift of safety with eight games remaining when the season was ended prematurely.

Both parties agreed not to extend Pardew's short-term contract into next season.

"Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football club," said Pardew. "I enjoyed the passion of the fans and look back to a wonderful experience working in Holland. I am sad that my time there has ended and wish them every success in the future."

Earlier this week Pardew denied accepting a bonus payment from Den Haag for avoiding relegation and said he had instead offered to donate it to the club's non-playing staff and the Dutch health service.

Reports claimed head coach Pardew was to receive a £100,000 bonus after the club's top-flight status was confirmed.

Pardew said he was "extremely disappointed" with the "untrue and ill informed" reports surrounding the bonus, which he described as "standard practice".

The former Charlton, West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager took over on January 2 and, after a winter-break training camp in Spain, was in charge for eight league matches, winning once, drawing three and losing four.

Den Haag chief executive Mohammed Hamdi said: "Four months ago, Alan put his neck on the line by taking on the job at ADO Den Haag during a very difficult season for the club.

"We have a lot of respect for that, which also applies to his track record in football."