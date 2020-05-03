Manchester United: Wayne Rooney reveals Ravel Morrison was 'miles better' than Paul Pogba

Ravel Morrison went on to play just three times for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has revealed Ravel Morrison was better than Paul Pogba "by a country mile" when they were coming through the ranks together at Manchester United.

Morrison was considered to be one of the most exciting talents of his generation, with Sir Alex Ferguson describing him as "the best kid you'll ever see", according to Rio Ferdinand.

However, he made just three first-team appearances for United before embarking on a peripatetic career that has taken him to the likes of Lazio, Ostersunds and QPR.

Morrison is currently on loan at Middlesbrough after making just four appearances for Sheffield United in the first half of the season, and Rooney says his struggles were down to his attitude.

Wayne Rooney challenges Morrison during the former United youngster's spell at West Ham

Writing about their time together at Old Trafford in the Sunday Times, Rooney said: "I remember watching Ravel Morrison thinking he had everything required for a player in his position.

"He was brilliant. He was confident. He nutmegged Nemanja Vidic three times in the space of a minute in one training game.

"But he struggled with lifestyle and his environment, which was sad for him - because I saw Paul Pogba come through, Jesse Lingard, all these players and Ravel was better than any of them by a country mile.

Morrison, pictured with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard after winning the FA Youth Cup in 2011

"He's proof that you can't escape the fact there are guidelines every player has to obey in professional football. Some players live right on the edge of them but stick just inside and still succeed.

"Sir Alex Ferguson used to say, the hardest thing in life is to work hard every day. Forget all your ability, strip everything back: if you can work hard every day, in whatever job you do, you'll be successful."

